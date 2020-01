WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A move is underway to repeal or modify a $5 vehicle registration fee in Luzerne County.

The controversial fee took affect in 2019.

At least two County Council members are questioning the need for the fee.

It raises millions of dollars for bridge and road repairs .

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick discusses the future of a vehicle registration fee with Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.

Andy Mehalshick will take a look at the issue and some of the projects that were completed in the past year with revenues from the fee tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.