County commissioners push for changes in voting process

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) is pushing for some changes in the voting process that could make counting votes easier for local governments.

County commissioners tells us that CCAP must have their written submissions from local governments by Friday, June 4. CCAP’s main reason for this push is to make election night easier and more efficient for local governments.

This includes a bill to expand pre-canvassing and extending the mail-in ballot deadlines

Lackawanna County says they’re they’re in favor of the new bill and will have their letter supporting these changes submitted to CCAP before the deadline on Friday.

Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen spoke with CCAP and Lackawanna County commissioners about why they’re seeking change.