Country Time Lemonade wants to legalize lemonade stands

Just weeks ago lemonade stands were legalized in Colorado and Texas.

Lemonade mix company Country Time wants to do the same thing nationwide. Only 14 states currently allow un-permitted lemonade stands for kids to raise money. Without a permit, they can be fined and shut down.

The company helps cover any fees for not having a permit but now they’re also encouraging parents to contact their lawmakers. They’ve created the website Countrytimelegalade for more information.

