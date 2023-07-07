WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although they did not open until 9:00 a.m., beginning as early as 3:00 this morning, fans of country megastar Thomas Rhett began lining up outside of Wilkes-Barre Township’s Fine Wine and Spirits Store.

Ahead of the sold-out concert Friday Night at the nearby Mohegan Sun Arena Casey Plaza, Rhett was on hand to personally autograph bottles of his Dos Primos tequila.

The event was limited to the number of bottles for sale, which sold out within one-half hour of the store’s opening on Friday.

28/22 News spoke with that final tequila buyer, and then exclusively with Rhett himself.

“My brother and his girlfriend were waiting in line while we parked. We saw them running out and asked where they were going. My brother started running and actually fell. But we got the bottle!” recalled Gianna Matassa, who purchased the last bottle of tequila.

“It’s my first time playing this arena. What’s the best way to hold this bottle? Drinking it! It’s a little early for me to do that,” joked Rhett.

The Mohegan Sun Arena is already seeing people lining up to enter the concert. Although the opening act does not take the stage until 7:30 p.m., folks are encouraged to arrive early because the parking lot is expected to be full before the concert begins.