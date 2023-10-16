FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, they will be temporarily closing Route 2023, also known as, Country Road for road repairs.

PennDOT says Route 2023 or Country Road along Buttermilk Creek between Route 307 and Route 2017 (Buttermilk Road) in Falls Township to make road repairs as a result of the flooding incident that occurred in September.

The road closure will begin on Wednesday, October 18 at 5:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.

The detour that will be put into place will be as follows:

Courtesy: PennDOT

Officials urge travelers when encountering a work zone, to please drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.