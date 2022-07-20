LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two big country stars are set to take the stage in the Poconos at a new entertainment venue opening in September.

What once was the abandoned Mountain Laurel Center for the Performing Arts is now home to a new entertainment venue, Poconos Park.





CEO John Oaks has produced concerts worldwide and he said the venue grounds and building’s history only adds to the entertainment experience.

“We want to bring music and entertainment and cultural events to the community. That’ll serve people who live here full time and that’ll serve people that want to come here for the weekend like they do so often anyway,” Oakes told Eyewitness News.

Poconos Park can host thousands of people. The staff is hoping to have a full house at the grand opening.

Venue officials announced Wednesday morning that Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young will take this stage and headline its first event, a two-day cowboy Luau festival in September.

As renovations are underway Oakes said they have big plans that go beyond just music festivals and concerts.

“As we grow into 2023, we’ll host some other community events, throughout the year that will be a little bit different so there’s definitely more in the pipeline,” Oakes explained.

Poconos Park will be an additional destination for guests to enjoy.

Officials with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau said the new venue will bring a new dimension to entertainment in the area.

“It could be used in a multipurpose type of way, which will extend guests’ stay. So on so many levels, it’s great news to hear that it’s been reopened and there’s new life being breathed within it,” Chris Barrett, president, and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, stated.

Tickets for the Cowboy Luau Festival in September will go on sale Friday. For more information on the tickets, go to Cowboy Luau’s website.