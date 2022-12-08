WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission announced Thursday they would be hosting a concert at the F.M. Kirby Center, featuring a country music star.

Keystone Mission says they’re hosting a concert with featured country music artist, Mo Pitney, live at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Mo Pitney is known for his hit song ‘Behind the Guitar,’ which topped Billboard’s Top Ten Country Albums in 2016.

“We are excited to bring Mo Pitney, an amazing country singer, here to Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Justin Behrens, the CEO and Executive Director of Keystone Mission.

The Mo Pitney concert is Keystone Mission’s way of saying thank you to the community of NEPA for their continued support of the mission’s work with the homeless.

Tickets for the concert are $10 each and are available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at the Kirby Center’s website, or by phone at 570-826-1100.