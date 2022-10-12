LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 49 years in the community, the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg is being demolished.

The Evangelical Community Hospital, located just down the street from the building, purchased the property.

Phase one of demolition began on the inside of the building on Tuesday and phase two of the exterior will begin in the coming weeks.

CEO and president of Evangelical Community Hospital Kendra Aucker says it was a tough decision but they could not make use of the building’s restaurant layout.

The demolition will be completed in December.

Aucker says they’re still discussing possible plans for the future of the property.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.