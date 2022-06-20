EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the large population of black flies in NEPA, tourism and outdoor activities are difficult to enjoy because of the number of flies.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA-DEP) has come up with a black fly control program that involves impacted counties partnering together.

According to Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, an aerial black fly suppression operation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 on the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, Fishing Creek, Tunkhannock Creek, and the Chemung River.

The operation will begin in Columbia County at 8:00 a.m. working its way north and finishing in Bradford County. The aerial application will include flights in Columbia, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and Bradford Counties. The helicopter will be a Bell 205 with the tail number N648HA painted white with red striping.

Helicopter Applicators Inc. will be dispensing Vectobac SC, which is a Bti product made by Valent Biosciences. Bti stands for, Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis, which is a bacterial larvicide, not a chemical, and is the only product used in the commonwealth’s waterways for black fly suppression. Vectobac SC is a think brown liquid, that resembles chocolate milk.

The helicopter will fly low near tree top level and release the Vectobac SC at various predetermined points in each river.

Anyone who has questions is asked to please contact the Department of Environmental Protection at 570-826-2394 or visit their website.