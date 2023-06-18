EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two very big community celebrations took place Sunday in both Luzerne and Monroe counties.

It’s been a busy weekend with both Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations taking place.

I stopped by two events to speak with guests.

“Today is about father’s family and freedom let us all remember that those are all important aspects of our lives,” said Suzanne Young Mercer assistant treasurer at NAACP in Monroe County.

That’s been the theme for this weekend. The celebrations kicked off on Saturday at Coal Street Park in Wilkes Barre where a Juneteenth cookout was held with plenty of food and fun.

For the first time in American history, Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday, and although people are gathered here for fun and community it’s still a lot more to it than just that.

One attendee wants people to know that it’s more than just a day off.

“Some people probably just look at it as a day off just because you know people are having a day off but I feel like it also encourages people to learn more and to hold events like this and um kind of just come together a community,” explained Laquitia Denson an attendee.

“It’s beautiful because it brings solidarity amongst people of all different cultures we have um all different types of vendors here with the same quest in mind,” added Roberta Walcott a vender.

On Sunday at East Stroudsburg University, another celebration was held where they combined Father’s Day and Juneteenth with the theme being fathers, family, and freedom.

“I think that that’s a big step in the right direction. It’s an amazing moment it’s nice for the culture it’s pushing us more in the direction of equality and freedom,” continued Chris Topher an attendee.

In the midst of all the fun and celebrations taking place, it’s important to also recognize what the holiday means and why it’s celebrated.

“We are trying to do justice to the truth of freedom and um we hope that every year we can do it bigger and better and make sure that everybody understands the value that one they’ve contributed to this country and two the value of being free in this country,” says Daryl Lewis the assistant secretary at the NAACP.

Although Juneteenth celebrations took place this weekend the official holiday is not until Monday.