Counterfeit vaccine cards becoming larger problem as areas begin to reopen

(WBRE/WYOU) – The less we rely on things like masks and mandates, the more we have to rely on one another to stay safe, but the problem may be those bad apples out to scam the masses.

Fake vaccine cards remain a high priority for law enforcement from a fraud perspective, and from a public health angle, it could prove equally troublesome.

Businesses large and small have to tackle how they’ll change policies moving forward. Things like the return to larger events could mean proving your vaccine status, and that comes with a level of trust.

It’s a health risk, still not knowing everything about the novel coronavirus.

Some fear it’s even riskier given the potential for people to take shortcuts and threaten those most susceptible to covid.

“Individuals are trying to sell the bogus cards for people to fill in themselves so that if they’re not vaccinated, they can still have all the privileges of those who are,” says Information Network Associates President John Sancenito. “They’re not very sophisticated cards, they’re very simple the logos of CDC are available elsewhere, they’re easily manufactured.”

Talks of a unified ‘Vaccine Passport’, a centralized system to verify one’s vaccination status, have come up briefly in Harrisburg, and have been met with resistance.

While experts we’ve spoken with say a digital system would be a more secure way to prove vaccine status moving forward, it comes with its own set of hurdles.

Some in the commonwealth remain concerned a centralized passport, like the one enacted across the border in New York, could present privacy issues.