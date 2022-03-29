DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say counterfeit money circulated through numerous restaurants in the city.

They say local restaurants were scammed out of $700 and the four individuals (pictured below) are wanted for questioning in regards to the counterfeit bills.









According to law enforcement, the group was using fake $100 bills. They would crowd around the employee and look over into the cash drawer when it opened, police say.

If anyone has information or can help identify any of these individuals please contact Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231; ext: 2062.