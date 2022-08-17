BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Counseling services are being offered today to residents of the Berwick and Nescopeck communities.

The counseling setup is due to the aftermath of two tragic incidents in less than 10 days.

The first a fire in Nescopeck that killed 10 people including three children, and the second an incident in which a man drove through a crowd of people attending a fundraiser for victims of the Nescopeck fire. One person was killed and 17 others were injured.







The Colombia Montour Snyder Union Health Counties Behavioral Health Services offers services regardless of race, age, color, religion, disability, country of origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or English proficiency.

Those who need financial assistance may qualify for it. Visit their website or call them at (570) 275-4962 or 1-800-676-4412. Call 1-800-222-9016 for their 24-hour crisis intervention hotline.

On Wednesday, the services are available to anyone affected by the tragedies. Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story.