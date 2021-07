SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Council voted unanimously to rename two roads in honor of President Joe Biden.

The Central Scranton Expressway will become the President Joseph R. Biden Expressway and Spruce Street will be known as Biden Street.

The next step will be for the mayor to sign the name changes into law. Council will then work with the city’s DPW and PennDOT on road signage.