MONTGOMERY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County community is beginning its first full week without a police department.

The three part-time officers with the Montgomery Police Department all resigned Tuesday.

The council then voted to wind down the department and turn over enforcement to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Montgomery Police Chief Mark Cassel will remain with the department through November 14, but only in an administrative capacity to help smooth the transition.