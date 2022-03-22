LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Council is expected to select the new County Manager at its meeting Tuesday night. Council interviewed the three final candidates last week.

Some are calling this the most important decision in the county in recent memory and will set the county on the course for the future.





The county is facing numerous challenges including revamping the Bureau of Elections, concerns about Children and Youth Services and the future of the Luzerne County prison.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with residents from across the county to hear what they think the new County Manager should prioritize on later editions of Eyewitness News.