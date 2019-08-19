Council Members Say they Want to Tackle Blight but Funding Not There

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News told you Sunday, neighbors want the partially collapsed building and others like it taken down because of the safety concerns it poses.

“I’m still waiting. They say next month and next month. It’s already been a couple of years. They haven’t said anything,” Said Giseppe Amado/ Owner, Amado’s Pizza

Eyewitness News took these concerns to the borough. Council Woman Pat Mullins. She says the problem is lack of funding.

“We just have to keep going at it. Going at it. And trying to get help from the state because this town can’t do it on its own,” said Mullins.

We also spoke to Bill Killian, Mahanoy City’s Code Enforcement Officer on the phone. He says nearly 20 dilapidated properties were taken down in 2018. It cost about 200 thousand dollars but most of the funding came from grants and other assistance. Without that help, the borough says it only has about 58 thousand dollars in their yearly budget – meaning the work will have to slow down.

In this case of blight, the code enforcement officer says that all three properties could have to come down. Each would cost about $50,000. Leaving a grand total of $150,000 but that leaves residents and businesses like, Amado’s Pizza who is right next to a blighted property frustrated. He used to have his back porch open for customers, now it’s a safety hazard.

“I don’t like to see this, who wants to sit here. I’ve got such a beautiful place here. Sit down. Nobody going to sit here. I don’t let anyone sit here anyway” said Amando.

The borough says they are doing the best they can in May Eyewitness News told you, that a study was being conducted to find out how many properties are blighted in the borough. Results from that study are still pending.