Could price increase stop more teens from using E-cigarettes?

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to new research conducted at Susquehanna University, price could deter young users from buying E-cigarettes.

With previous research in 2015, the U.S. surgeon general reported that e-cigarette use among high school students had increased by 900%.

Matthew Rousu, dean of the business school, released their research basis in a press release.

“The widespread popularity of e-cigarettes has led to an alarming increase in teen nicotine use, reversing a 40-year trend,” Rousu said. “One key question is how sensitive teens’ demand for e-cigarettes is to changes in price.”

While asking 18 and 19-year-old participants about how much they would be willing to pay for e-cigarette products, Alumni Kyle Kern and student Bailey Hackenberry found that a 10% increase in price led to as much as a 24% reduction in demand among teens using nicotine, and as much as a 45% reduction among teens not currently using nicotine.

They say a carefully calibrated e-cigarette tax could be highly effective at preventing teens from becoming e-cigarette users in the first place.