Coughlin High School property sold, expected to bring retail and residential space

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After Monday night’s Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meeting, it was announced that the Coughlin High School property was sold for $1.65 million.

Denise Thomas, Vice-President of the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board, says this will now put the district back on the tax rolls and this will benefit not only the district, but the city too.

The property will be useful for bringing more retail and residential space to the city.

Since the school district owns the Coughlin property, all the money goes to the school district.

Logan Westrope spoke to locals about their thoughts on the property being sold and how it could bring a positive change to the downtown area and will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.