DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the District 2 championship game tonight where the Valley View Cougars will face off against the Dallas Mountaineers.

Walking into a district championship game at Dallas High School Friday, the Mountaineers taking their seats, ready to watch the fight against the Valley View Cougars.

Nate Sakulich is part of the Dallas High School’s Broadcasting Club, the group of them working on stats and last-minute preps ahead of the game.

“We’re undefeated, you know we’ve been blowing out teams all post season so I think they’re real ecstatic to get to this game tonight.”

Keeping an eye on strategy, and what to look for on the field, but that energy isn’t only coming from the field.

“We have a really big community over here, the football games every Friday we have a good show out for the student council. We like to get loud and we like to get hype because that’s what Dallas is all about,” Dallas Student Council president Noor Almeky.

The student body, cheerleaders, and band all have their roles in the game.

Dallas Band drum major Sophie Farina says, “A lot of people here have even come up to me and been like, ‘this is something I look forward to, like this is what gets me through the hard school day and I love being able to bring everyone together for that.”

All with a ‘W’ in mind.

28/22’s Sports anchor Nick Zelaya will be live from the Valley View – Dallas game. Kick-off is set for 7 o’clock.