Cottage at a Wayne County inn catches fire

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A seasonal cottage at an inn in Starlight, Buckingham Township caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The call for the fire came in just before 3 a.m. Hancock, Pleasant Mount and Equinunk fire departments all responded to the scene. It took crews three hours to fight the flames, before they were cleared from the scene around 6 a.m.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal says there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
