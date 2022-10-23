SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just kids of all ages joining in the October fun in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest took place Sunday at Scranton’s McDade Park.

77 dressed-up dogs and one costumed cat competed for a prize in 4 categories: cutest, funniest, scariest, and most original.

Maverick, the Shitsu mix, and his owner, Alisha Shafer of Kunkletown won best in show.

“We like to do this every Halloween and just I like to be creative and put it out there and if it puts a smile on somebody else’s face then that was worth all that,” Shafer said.

Basket raffles, a BBQ, and crafts were also available at today’s Pet Parade in Scranton.