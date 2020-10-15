Corrections officers, lawmakers meet to discuss safety concerns at state prisons

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Corrections officers from two state prisons—SCI Dallas and SCI Waymart—are meeting Thursday in Kingston to discuss safety concerns at both prisons.

This comes in the aftermath of two attacks at SCI Dallas: a counselor was brutally assaulted by an inmate and a week or so later, an inmate was stabbed by another inmate.







State lawmakers from the region are in attendance to hear from the corrections officers and discuss what might be done legislatively to address their concerns.

