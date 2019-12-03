Corrections Officers Association Demands Safety Improvements

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is demanding the Wolf Administration improve safety standards at the State Correctional Institution Dallas.

PSCOA says statistics from the PA Department of Corrections shows over-capacity issues are responsible for a 33 percent increase in staff assaults.

Officers have been punched in the face and neck in addition to suffering from concussions. They have also been victim to assaults with urine, feces, and other dangerous fluids being thrown at them, posing potential long-term health risks. SCI Dallas has the largest over-capacity rate in the state system at 108.4 percent, with 2,161 inmates for 1,993 beds.

PSCOA represents the 10,000 men and women who serve in our 26 State Correctional Institutions and forensic units.