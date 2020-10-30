Eastbound lanes of I-76 reopen after Friday morning corrections bus accident in Conewago Twp.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly claimed this incident was fatal and has been updated with the correct information.

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — All eastbound lanes of I-76 have reopened after a corrections bus accident on mile marker 258 of I-76, between 247-Harrisburg East and 266-Lebanon-Lancaster exits Friday morning.

The bus was loaded with 38 inmates and staff. All inmates were accounted for after the crash and transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.