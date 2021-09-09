Coroner: Vehicle crash kills one man in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, a crash occurred killing one man, Thursday morning.

Officials were called to a single-vehicle crash around 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning in Moosic.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland states, Duane Smith, 63, died while operating his vehicle when he suddenly traveled off the roadway striking a wall.

Smith was transported to GCMC where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

According to Rowland, Smith’s death is under investigation by the Lackawanna County Coroner’s office and Moosic Police Department.

