WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County Coroner is looking to identify the family or next of kin for a deceased man found last Wednesday.

Wayne County Coroner, Edward R. Howell, is asking for the public’s help in finding the next of kin of Joseph W. Sencoski, Jr.

Sencoski Jr., around 67 years of age, was discovered dead in his home in Pocono Springs, Sterling Township, on Wednesday, October 25.

Sencoski Jr. (pictured below) was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. and Coroner Howell determined Sencoski’s death was due to natural causes.

Courtesy: Wayne County Coroner

The following information is believed to be findings of fact as a result of this investigation: Joseph William Sencoski Jr. was described as an adult, white, male. Sencoski Jr. was born in 1956. He purchased his home in Pocono Springs on July 16, 1999. No other name is

recorded on the deed. Sencoski Jr.’s late father, Joseph William Sencoski, Sr., was a WWII veteran and resided in South Abington Township in Lackawanna County at the time of his death in 2014. Sencoski Sr. was entombed at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst.

Sencoski Jr.’s late mother, Olga Stets Sencoski died in 1979 and his late sister, Doris Sencoski Chirico died in 2016 and was buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Blakely.

Anyone with information about a next of kin including but not limited to a surviving spouse, child, sibling, any other relative, or a last will and testament, is asked to contact the Office of the Wayne County Coroner at 570-488-5000 or email at waynecoroner@waynecountypa.gov.