Coroner rules infant’s death ‘suspicious’ following a preliminary autopsy.

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The death of an 11-week-old infant at Berwick hospital over the weekend has been ruled ‘suspicious’ following a preliminary autopsy.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese said preliminary autopsy reports confirmed multiple traumatic injuries to multiple ribs and the head of 11-week-old Terran Hutcheson, who was pronounced dead Saturday morning. Coroner Reese considers the death suspicious but is not able to determine a final cause and manner of death at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and active by the Coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinny.

