Coroner releases name of victim in deadly Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a fire in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

Karen Turkington, 52, Wilkes-Barre died when flames broke out at her West River Street apartment on July 4 around 7:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the official cause of death.

The coroner tells Eyewitness News any additional information will be released by the Wilkes-Barre Police Department.

We will bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.