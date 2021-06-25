Coroner releases name of fatal Northumberland County crash victim

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Northumberland County Coroner has released the name of the victim in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Wednesday, June 23rd on Route 61 at Mountain Road in Ralpho Township.

According to Coroner James Kelley, the victim is 48-year-old Andrew Mattern of Gratz. Mr. Mattern was identified by family members at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

Mattern died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.