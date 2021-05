LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner is on the scene of a vehicle rollover in Luzerne County.

A PennDOT traffic camera shows vehicles backed up on Interstate 81 at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the vehicle rolled over several times into a wooded median.

A lane of the Interstate 81 northbound 151B exit ramp is closed due to a vehicle rollover. The estimated time of reopening is 6:00 p.m.





Traffic is heavily backed up going northbound in the area.

Traffic conditions are available at 511PA.