POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police reportedly launched an investigation after a shooting left one dead in Pottsville.

The Pottsville Police Chief John R. Morrow told 28/22 News officers from the Pottsville Police Department were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the 400 block of East Norwegian Street for a reported shooting.

After arriving on scene, Chief Morrow explained that officers discovered a man found dead in the home.

At this time, Chief Morrow reports that there is no danger to the community.

According to Chief Morrow, an investigation is ongoing and is being processed by City Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit.

“When we arrived here we found one male who was deceased inside 427 East Norwegian St. Right now the matter is under investigation. We have a person being detained right now at Pottsville City Hall,” Chief Morrow explained.

A nearby resident told 28/22 News an argument started last night at home and this morning they heard popping noises from the same vicinity.

“This morning around seven o’clock I did hear a pop pop, but I thought, oh well people are starting their fireworks really early. Quarter after nine or so, 9:30, I see all the activity around here,” said neighbor Denise Olechnowicz.

Information is limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.