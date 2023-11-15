HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A coroner was called to the scene of a reported fire in Hegins Township.

Crews from the Hegins Township were called at 8:36 p.m. were called to the 1200 block of West Main Street in Hegins Township, Schuylkill County, for a reported fire with an entrapment.

Officials tell 28/22 News a coroner was dispatched to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Hall, who was on scene, confirmed with 28/22 News one person passed away in the fire.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.