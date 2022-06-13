GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP says Interstate 80 (I-80) is closed in Clinton County due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The Clinton County 911 Communication Center confirmed there was a crash and PSP Lamar was on scene.

According to State Troopers Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher, PSP Lamar closed I-80 westbound at MM 186.8 in Greene Township due to a tractor-trailer crash that occured around 7:10 on Monday night.

A detour was set up and will begin at MM 210 and 212 for those traveling on I-80 westbound due to the crash which also involved multiple vehicles.

PSP Milton says a detour was set up at MM 212 and traffic will have to travel from Interstate 180 westbound to US-220 south and will reenter I-80 at MM 178.

PIO Trooper Lesher told Eyewitness News there were five commercial vehicles involved in the crash. One of them being a fully loaded charter bus. There were no injuries on board.

Trooper Lesher also confirmed the coroner is on scene for one deceased and one person was flown to a trauma center for the injuries they sustained. There is no other information on any further injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.