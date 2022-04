COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner is on the scene of a crash in Courtdale Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Courtdale Avenue and Corby Road.

Eyewitness News confirmed with Luzerne County Coroner’s Office that they were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

There is no word as to how many people were injured or the cause of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre is handling the investigation.