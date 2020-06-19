Shooting takes life of Mt. Zion Deputy Fire Chief

UPDATE: Police say Peter Jonathan Gillis has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The 57-year-old will be arraigned via video.

EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police were still on-scene Friday afternoon at a residence in Luzerne County where the Mt. Zion deputy fire chief was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway.

The incident was called in around 8:00 a.m. on Friday when it was reported that a person had been shot at the intersection of Harding Ave. and Route 92.

Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire-Rescue confirmed that Bob Kile, their deputy fire chief, was the deceased victim. The Exeter Township chief of police told Eyewitness News that the suspect is in state police custody.

Kevin Barry, a neighbor, says he heard the gunshots ring out in the usually quiet neighborhood.

“I was out having a cup of coffee on my porch where I’m always at in the morning an all of a sudden I heard about 6 rounds go off and maybe 10 seconds in between 6 more rounds went off,” Barry told Eyewitness News.

State police on the scene say the shooting was over an apparent neighbor dispute regarding property.

“I heard a bullhorn saying something about put your hands up, not quite sure because I wasn’t listening listening but you could definitely hear the bullhorn,” Barry said.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring you the latest updates as more information become available.





A memorial has been set up to honor the life of Bob Kile. The Mt. Zion fire department put up black bunting and Kile’s uniform to honor him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Mt. Zion Deputy Fire Chief is the victim, not the Exeter Township Deputy Fire Chief as originally reported.