SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after a medical emergency behind the wheel in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Fire Department and the Scranton Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Avenue for a reported medical emergency, according to Captain Robert Cochrane.

Captain Cochrane told 28/22 News crews arrived on scene and found one vehicle struck a home and the driver was not breathing. Emergency crews began lifesaving efforts and transported them to Geisinger CMC.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland told 28/22 News the driver was identified as Dickson City resident 68-year-old John Jenkins. The Coroner said Jenkins suffered from a cardiovascular event while driving and was later declared dead.

Pennsylvania State Police are reportedly investigating the incident, according to Coroner Rowland.