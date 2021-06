SNYDERTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner has identified the teen killed in a triple homicide as John Paul Dickens.

He was shot and killed along with Susan Williams and James Dickens on June 10. All three deaths have been ruled as homicide.

The suspect, Matthew Reed was arrested and arraigned on June 10. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 29.