SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has given an update regarding the death of an Old Forge man who was found dead on the 600 block of East Market Street Saturday.

The coroner identified the 34-year-old as Staphano Bianco. The identity was held until the family of the deceased was identified.

They have not released yet how Bianco died, but a toxicology report is pending.