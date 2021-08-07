Three people dead after Penn Forest Township crash

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County Coroner was called and a busy highway was closed after three people were killed in a crash in Carbon County.

According to the Carbon County 911 Communications Center, the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night in Penn Forest Township along Route 903 where the highway and the I-476 northbound on-ramp meet.

State police tell us that three people died as a result of the crash. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while another was flown to a local hospital where they later died. One other person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The road has since been reopened. State police are investigating.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

