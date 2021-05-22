Coroner confirms mother and child dead in Schuylkill County house fire

by: Vivian Muniz

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Schuylkill County Coroner has confirmed with Eyewitness News that a mother and child have died in a house fire.

The structure fire occurred Saturday morning on the 900 block of E. Main Street in Hegins Township.

According to the coroner office, the child was a 4-year-old boy and the mother was in her 40’s.

Fire officials say there is a concern about the possibility of the house collapsing, there is no word on what caused the fire.

