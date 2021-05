HEGINS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Schuylkill County Coroner has confirmed with Eyewitness News that two children have died in a house fire.

According to Schuylkill County Coroner, the structure fire is happening on the 900 block of E. Main Street in Hegins Township.





It is currently still a working structure fire, no word on on the cause at this time.

