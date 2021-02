WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Coroner confirmed the name of the victims from a double fatal homicide in Wilkes-Barre on January 30.

According to the coroner, 32-year-old Damian Thomas and 31-year-old Maurice Chapman, both residents of Wilkes-Barre, died in Saturday’s shooting.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Main Street. One other victim was injured during the shooting, their identity and condition is unknown.

Police say the shooter is a black male, 5’6″ with a thin build.