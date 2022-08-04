EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Coroner confirms being called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

According to the coroner, the office reported to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Pocono Thursday morning around 2:00 a.m. after a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg.

Monroe County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a 34-year-old man died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. Stroud Regional Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

