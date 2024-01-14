WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Schuylkill County Coroner was called Sunday night to a reported crash in West Penn Township.

At 8:11 p.m., Officials say crews from the West Penn Township Fire Department and West Penn Township Police Department were called to a reported single-car crash at the intersection of Troxell Valley Road and Lizard Creek Road.

Officials told 28/22 News there were no reported injuries, but the county coroner was called to the scene.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as new information is made available.