UPDATE: Interstate 380 south has reopened.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say the coroner was called to a two-crash on Interstate 380 southbound late Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News emergency crews were called to mile marker 10.8 on Interstate 380 south for a two-car crash around 11 a.m. late Saturday morning.

511pa.com shows I-380 south has reopened as of 2:10 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital from the scene according to emergency officials. The Monroe County Coroner says his department was also called to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police said drivers on I-380 south were recently told to turn around and go north to exit the interstate.

State police are investigating this incident.

A supervisor at the Monroe County Communication Center said medevac crews were unable to make it to the scene due to inclement weather.

A driver who was on I-380 south during the closure says they were stuck on the interstate for over an hour before state police drove by and told them to drive north in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.