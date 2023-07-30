SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells 28/22 News their office was called to the scene of a fire in Swoyersville Sunday morning.

According to Chief Marty Mahon from the Swoyersville Fire Department, crews were called to the 30 block of Mountain Street around 7:25 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of a house fire.

Chief Mahon said crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire within 10-15 minutes.

While extinguishing the fire, Chief Mahon says they found the body of a woman living in the home at the time. First responders say she was home alone at the time and no one else was injured.

Investigators believe the fire began in the back bedroom on the second floor. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, a state police fire marshal was called to investigate the blaze.

There is water damage in the home; however, Chief Mahon says the home is not a total loss.