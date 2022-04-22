HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County.

First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon.

“He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at our location,” as stated in the 911 call to fire and EMS.





Around 3 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police and EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Jackson Township Road in Herndon, for the report of someone being shot.

After 5:30 p.m. Eyewitness News watched the Northumberland County coroner make his way down the residence. The PSP Forensic unit arrived about an hour later.

At this time the shooting appears accidental. State police have yet to release any information about the victim, or how the incident occurred.

PSP Stonington is handling the investigation. We will bring the latest information as it is released.