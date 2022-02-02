Coroner called to Shickshinny Borough fire

SHICKSHINNY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner was called to a fire in Shickshinny Borough.

The fire is said to have started around 7:00 Wednesday morning on Furnace Street in Schickshinny. The coroner is on scene as well as Pennsylvania State Police. When Eyewitness News arrived, there was nothing left but a charred shell of the former home. A ladder truck was seen putting still water on the fire from above.











Responding to the fire were Berwick, Sweet Valley, Nanticoke, Mocanaqua and Hunlock Creek. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this fire and more.