LAKE WYNONAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner confirms two people were found dead in an early morning house fire in Schuylkill County Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched at 5:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of Indian Drive in Lake Wynonah for a house fire.

Eyewitness News has confirmed with the Schuylkill County coroner that two people were found dead inside the home during the fire.

Information is limited at this time. We will update you with the latest as it is released.